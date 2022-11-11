Sports

JUST IN: Nigeria’s Kizz Daniel to thrill fans at Qatar 2022

Nigeria’s music star, Kizz Daniel, headlines a galaxy of superstar artists who will perform at FIFA Fan Festival in Doha, Qatar next weekend at the World Cup.

He will take the centre stage on November 23, four days after the football festival would have kicked off.

“When you have a dream, you’ve got to grab it and never let go. Let’s all dream together at the FIFA Fan Festival in Doha and make it a once in a lifetime experience!” Kizz Daniel said of the global stage offered him.

His real name is Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, but is professionally known as Kizz Daniel.

He  is a multi-award-winning Nigerian Afrobeats, Pop, R&B singer, and songwriter.

Kizz Daniel is the epitome of an all-around entertainer with a magnetic tone, captivating lyrics, an alluring screen presence and undeniably engaging beats; the irrefutable characteristic of all his songs.

Founder of Fly Boy Inc record label, which launched operations in 2017, Kizz Daniel hails from Ogun State, where he completed his education, graduating with a degree in Water Resources Management and Agrometeorology in 2013.

Fresh out of university, Kizz Daniel made an immediate impact with the timeless hit song “Woju” in 2014, , which was named the Hottest Single at the Nigeria Entertainment Awards.

In 2015, Kiss Daniel released a follow-up single, “Lave”, another sensational hit, on his birthday and two weeks later released the video, which was directed by Aje Films and shot in different locations, including the eastern part of Africa.

The following year, Kizz released his first studio album, ”New Era”.

The talented artist has worked with other award-winning artistes such as Wizkid on the sensational song “For you” and Davido on the instant classic “One Ticket”, which trended within 24 hours of its release.

In 2018, Kizz released his second studio album, “No Dad Songz” and featured acts such as South African sensation, Nasty C, Tanzanian hitmaker, Diamond Platnumz, and many others.

The album “No Bad Songz” debuted at No. 55 on the US iTunes Chart and became No. 1 on the World Album Chart within 24 hours of its release.

Other entertainers lining-up along with him are Diplo (US), Nora Fatehi (Canada), Trinidad Cardona (US) and Calvin Harris (Scotland).

According to a media release by FIFA, the performances are an extension of FIFA Sound, an entertainment strategy designed to bring more connections between the beautiful game and music.

 

