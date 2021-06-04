News

JUST IN: Nine dead after train crashes into railway workers

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Nine people were killed in a railway accident early Friday morning in China’s Gansu province, when a train rammed into on-site workers.
The train, which was on route from Urumqi to Hangzhou, crashed into railway workers at around 05:25 on Friday (21:25 GMT) in Jinchang city, local authorities said.
Medical and emergency teams have been deployed to carry out rescue efforts, reports the BBC.
But Chinese citizens are questioning how the accident could have happened.
“If the workers were carrying out maintenance work, then the train drivers should have known about it. How could this have happened? That’s nine lives gone!”, someone wrote on microblogging platform Weibo.
Another person demanded accountability: “Who is responsible and what has he been doing?”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Siemens restates support for sustainable development in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Siemens Nigeria has reiterated that its support for sustainable development in Nigeria is driven by its widely acclaimed model, “Business to Society (B2S)” initiative, which is focused on achieving societal, economic and environmental advancements.   The B2S initiative, the company said in a statement is specifically focused on promoting economic development, environmental sustainability, developing […]
News

Buhari: We look forward to working with Biden, Harris

Posted on Author Reporter

    President Muhammadu Buhari has said his government is ready to work with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and hopes that a strong point of cooperation and support for Nigeria as well as the African continent will be marked. President Buhari in a communique by his special media aide – Garba Shehu, […]
News

2023: If God, Ortom, others stop me, I won’t contest – Benue Dep Gov

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Ahead of the 2023 general election, Benue State Deputy Governor, Benson Abounu, yesterday said if the Almighty God, Governor Samuel Ortom and people of the state stop him from contesting the forthcoming governorship election, he would have no option than to go back to his engineering profession. The deputy governor was among seven other contenders […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica