Top Stories

JUST IN: Nnamdi Kanu slams fresh N100bn suit against FG over detention

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

….demands apology in two national dailies

The embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has slammed a fresh N100billion suit against the Federal Government over his continued detention despite the Court of Appeal judgement that ordered his release.

Kanu, in the fundamental right enforcement suit he filed through his team of lawyers led by Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) and Ifeanyi Ejiofor, is praying the Federal High Court in Abuja to declare his continued detention in custody of the Department of State Service, DSS, as “illegal, unlawful, oppressive, unconscionable, and unconstitutional”.

He maintained that his detention in disobedience to the appellate court’s judgement, violates his fundamental rights to dignity of human persons, personal liberty and right to freedom of movement as guaranteed by sections 34, 35, 36, 39, and 41 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

Cited as 1st to 4th Respondents in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1945/2022, are the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Attorney-General or the Federation, the State Security Service and its Director General.

Specifically, the IPOB leader, is among other things, seeking an order of the high court, directing the Respondents to unconditionally release him from their custody forthwith.

As well as: “An order of injunction restraining the Respondents, their agents, privies, assigns or howsoever called, from further interfering with the Applicant’s rights, and/or dealing with the Applicant in a manner inimical to his Fundamental Rights guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As Amended) 2011.

“Compensatory and exemplary damages of N100,000,000,000.00 (One Hundred Billion Naira Only), against the Respondents for the gross violation of the Applicant’s fundamental rights to dignity of the human person, personal liberty, and freedom of movement.

Likewise, “An order of this honourable court directing the Respondents to tender an unreserved public apology to the Applicant in two national dailies”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Abaribe joins APGA, resigns as Senate Minority Leader

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The surprise in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which started on Wednesday with the exit of one of its presidential aspirants, Mr. Peter Obi, continued on Friday when Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe also dumped the opposition party. Abaribe has now joined the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), on which platform he intends to re-contest for the […]
News Top Stories

Tension in Nigeria caused by APC’s deceit –Ihedioha

Posted on Author Isioma Madike

…clarifies saboteurs’ comment against Obi’s supporters A former governor of Imo State, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, has said that the tension in Nigeria today was caused by the deceit of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Ihedioha made the disclosure, while speaking with Channels Television on Friday. He said that the APC government’s failure to fulfill […]
News Top Stories

Southern Presidency is unconstitutional, says Yerima

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

The proponent of Sharia law and former governor of Zamfara State, Senator Sani Yerima has said that the Southern Presidency being canvassed by the Southern governors for 2023 is unconstitutional.   Yerima, who stated this over the weekend, said he is in the race for the All Pro  gressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket for 2023. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica