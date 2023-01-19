JUST IN: NNPCL may hike petrol pump price to N184

Top Stories

Success Nwogu

 

The hike in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise called petrol or fuel, may take effect even before the April date as espoused by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed as there were indications on

Thursday that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) may raise it at its stations to N184.

NNPCL currently sells petrol at N169 per litre.

But some fuel users were taken aback on Thursday when they went to a NNPCL station in Lagos and the attendants told them to wait,

that they were expecting instructions from their superiors for them to increase the pump price to N184.

“You people should hold on a bit. I am waiting for instructions to

change the price to N184 per litre,” one of them told the anxious but

bewildered customers.

Should this be the case then it runs contrary to what Mrs Ahmed told a local station on Tuesday while speaking from Davos, Switzerland that government was considering ending the subsidy regime in April and not June as previously announced.

She, however, pointed out that it would be done in phases and not in one swoop.

Nigerians have been suffering from fuel scarcity and the attendant

queues. Socio-economic activities have been paralysed since October as a result of the scarcity and increased cost when available.

Incidentally most filling stations dispensing the product in Lagos are doing so far above the official price with their own going for between N235 and N250/litre.

 

Reporter

