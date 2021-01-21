Education

JUST IN: Number of out of school children drops to 6m from 10m in 2020

…as FG gets World Bank’s $611m loan to strengthen UBE

 

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

 

The Federal Government has revealed that in the last one year the number of Out-of-School-Children (OSC) in the country has dropped from 10.1 million to 6.946 million, resulting from several activities undertaken to ensure enrolment.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who made the revelation at the annual ministerial press briefing on the ministry’s activities in 2020, noted that the sum of $611 million secured through the World Bank credit facility to support Universal Basic Education (UBE), recorded a massive enrolment of OSC in 17 states.

While explaining that efforts of the National Association of Proprietors and School Owners of Nigeria (NAPSON) alone led to the enrolment of 1 million OSC children, he said 900,000 Nigerians were “taken off the shelve” of adult illiterates in 2020.

Enthusiastic more OSC’s would be enrolled in school this year, he disclosed that $500 million loan was secured from  World Bank credit facility to drive the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) programme, to ensure girls were taken off the streets, trained and empowered to live normal and quality lives.

More details later…

