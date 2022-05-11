JUST IN: Nwajiuba first to resign as Buhari awaits Malami,  Amaechi, Ngige, Akpabio, others to do same 

Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, has resigned his position in the cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari in line with the presidential directive for all ministers interested in the 2023 elections to leave.

Buhari had directed that all members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) running for elective offices to submit their letters of resignation on or before Monday May 16, 2022.

According to the Nigerian Lawyer, Buhari singled out the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba for braving the odds to quit to avoid conflict of interest, and said: “I expect other members of this council seeking to be President to resign with immediate effect.”

It is unclear why Buhari chose to fire the ministers the same day an Appeal Court gave all of them the clear that they can keep their jobs while seeking to become their party flag bearer.

The other ministers expected to resign are: Ministers of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami, Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio; Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu and others who have all joined the presidential race on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Others are the Minister of State Mines and Steel, Uche Ogar, who is running for the governorship position in Abia State, and the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, who declared her ambition to contest for the senatorial seat in Plateau State.

Lai Mohammed, while addressing journalists, stressed that the resignation excludes the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo because he is an elected member of the cabinet.

He affirmed that any amendment or additions to this directive will be disseminated accordingly.

The minister added that if the need arises, the directive might involve political appointees

