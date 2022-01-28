Metro & Crime

JUST IN: NWC fixes Lagos PDP State Congress for Feb. 19

Anayo Ezugwu

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced that the party would conclude its outstanding State Congress in Lagos State on Saturday, February 19.

The main opposition party, in a statement signed by its National Organising Secretary, Umar M. Bature, said the NWC would meet with Lagos PDP stakeholders in Ibadan before the Congress.

The statement reads: “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved Saturday, February 19, 2022 for the conclusion of the outstanding State Congress for the purpose of electing new State Executive Committee members in Lagos State

“Similarly, NWC has scheduled a crucial meeting with Lagos State Stakeholders for February 07, 2022 at the Zonal Headquarters, Ibadan, Oyo State. The NWC will continue to update stakeholders of any development in this regards.”

New Telegraph recalls that Lagos PDP had late last year abandoned its State Congress over disagreement on the delegates lists and violence by some members of the party.

 

