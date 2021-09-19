Top Stories

JUST IN: Obadiah Mailafia, ex-CBN deputy gov and Buhari’s critic, is dead

Obadiah Mailafia, a former  deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is dead.

Mailafia, 64, died on Sunday morning at the National Hospital, Abuja. He was certified dead by a medical doctor at the nation’s foremost public health facility, according to reports

Mailafia hailed from Randa, in the Christian-dominated Southern Kaduna, and taught economics at different institutions.

He spent the latter part of his years advocating for a solution to the protracted killings in Southern Kaduna, which had been linked to armed herdsmen of Fulani origin.

He became a frontline critic of President Muhammadu Buhari and security agencies as part of his advocacy and was recently invited by the Department of State Services (DSS) to explain some of his on-air comments about deliberate violence across the country.

The former presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), was invited by the Department of State Services for his claim that a serving Northern governor was the commander of the dreaded Boko Haram terrorists.

