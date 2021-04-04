News

JUST IN: Obasanjo meets Gumi behind closed doors in Ogun

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Popular Islamic scholar, Sheik Ahmad Gumi is currently in a closed-door meeting with former President, Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.
New Telegraph learnt that, Gumi, arrived the penthouse residence of Obasanjo, located at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, around 11am and went straight into the meeting.
Obasanjo’s Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi confirmed this to New Telegraph.
Akinyemi said: “Yes, it is true. He (Gumi) is currently meeting with Baba alongside other religious leaders.”
Gumi, had recently met with groups of bandits in Zamfara and Niger states to negotiate the release of abducted students.
The cleric, asked the Federal Government to give the bandits a ‘blanket amnesty’ as it was given to Niger Delta militants as part of moves to tame banditry.

