JUST-IN: Obi's Lawyers In Closed-Door Meeting With INEC Chairman (Photos)

The legal team of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi is currently at a closed door with the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu in Abuja.

Obi lawyers led by Dr Livy Uzoukwu were at INEC headquarters to execute a court order granting them access to materials used for the conduct of the February 25 presidential election.

New Telegraph reports that Uzoukwu who led 60 lawyers is expected to brief journalists after the meeting.

