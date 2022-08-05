JUST IN: Odunayo Adekuoroye defends her C’wealth crown in 6-4 final win

Nigerian wrestling dynamite, Odunayo Adekuoroye has claimed gold in the Women’s 57kg Freestyle Wrestling after beating Anshu Malik of India.

The 2018 Commonwealth champion defeated her opponent 6-4 in the final to successfully defend the crown she won in the Gold Coast four years ago.

En route to the final, the reigning African champion defeated Canada’s Hannah Taylor in the semis in a swashbuckling 10-0 victory.

The win further increases Nigeria’s gold medals so far to six, with more medals still on the offing for the nation.

