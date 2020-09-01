JUST IN: Ogun bows to pressure, suspends controversial Pension Reform Bill

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Barely 24 hours after organised labour in Ogun State threatened to go on strike over the amended Pension Reform Bill, the state government Tuesday stepped down the controversial bill.

Labour had on Monday insisted that the new law was “hurriedly passed by the state House of Assembly without its consent.”

The Chairman of the Joint Negotiating Council, Folorunsho Olanrewaju while addressing newsmen in Abeokuta, gave governor Dapo Abiodun a seven-day ultimatum to reverse the decision or face industrial action.

However, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, on Tuesday engaged the executive members of the State Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress, (NLC), led by Comrade Emmanuel Bankole, on the controversy surrounding the law at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Officials of the state government, comprising the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tokunbo Talabi; the Head of Service, Alhaja Salimot Ottun; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Alhaji Salisu Shuaib and the Commissioner for Finance, Mr Dapo Okubadejo, also held a marathon meeting with the labour leaders on Tuesday

Rising from the closed-door meeting, the government stepped down the controversial bill.

The Vice Chairman of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Akeem Lasisi, who confirmed the development, said the bill had been stepped down to allow input by the labour unions.

Lasisi said “the issue of pension reform bill has been discussed and the bill has been stepped down pending the time the Unions would make their inputs into the bill.”

Also, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin in a statement, said the meeting “concluded that since the Bill is yet to be assented to, the Government, Labour Unions and other stakeholders should study the proposed reform and forward areas of concerns to the government within one week to harmonize disparate positions and return same to the House of Assembly for consideration and amendment.”

According to him, the meeting discussed misgivings expressed by the organised labour and the issue of ultimatum issued by the labour leaders.

“The government explained the intention of the new law as a way of harmonising and aligning some aspects of the Ogun State Pension Law 2013 with the Pensions Act passed by the National Assembly in 2006; to address the challenges of accumulated unremitted pension contributions by the past administration and generally to enhance the welfare of public servants, in and out, of service.

“While Labour appreciates the good intentions of government, it expressed reservations about inadequate consultations with the supposed beneficiaries of the law, which they said led to the misgivings, in the first instance.

“Both government and labour expressed satisfaction with the understanding demonstrated at the meeting and urged both side to consult more and keep the existing relationship between the Dapo Abiodun’s Administration more cordial,” it said.

Like this: Like Loading...