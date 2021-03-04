Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Ogun Deputy Speaker impeached over 'misconduct'

….My removal illegal, unconstitutional – Kadiri

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The Ogun State House of Assembly Thursday impeached Hon. Dare Kadiri as the Deputy Speaker of the House over alleged gross misconduct.
Kadiri’s impeachment followed the report of the ad-hoc committee set up by the Assembly on Tuesday to investigate him on the allegation of gross misconduct.
The Assembly had constituted an committee to investigate allegations against Kadiri after 20 out of the 26 – member Assembly had signed a notice, seeking his removal from office.
Kadiri had clashed with some leaders of the party over allegation of violent conduct during the membership registration and revalidation exercise of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.
It was alleged that Kadiri led suspected hoodlums to invade residence of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tokunbo Talabi, in Oru-Ijebu, Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state.
Kadiri also allegedly led thugs to invade and vandalise the SSG’s residence in Oru-Ijebu and that of a former State Legislator, Hon. Adebiyi Odugbesan.
The embattled former Deputy Speaker, who accused the SSG and Odugbesan of hoarding the registration materials for the ongoing APC registration and revalidation exercise in the state, was arrested and detained at the state police headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta between last Friday and Sunday morning before he was released on self recognition.
However, the committee, headed by the Majority Leader, Yusuf Sherif while submitting its report at the plenary on Thursday, said Kadiri was found guilty of the allegations against him.
It was learnt that 19 members of the Assembly supported the motion for his impeachment having found him “guilty” of the allegations.
But, reacting to his impeachment, Kadiri described his removal as “grossly unconstitutional and illegal”, hinting that he may challenged his removal in court.

