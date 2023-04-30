Politics

JUST-IN: Ogun NNPP Withdraws Petition Against Abiodun, INEC

The Ogun State Chapter of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has withdrawn its petition against the victory of Governor Dapo Abiodun in the Saturday, March 18 election.

The Chairman of the party in the state, Comrade Sunday Oginni made the announcement on Sunday at a press conference held at the party secretariat in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

it would be recalled that the party had filed a petition against Abiodun and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the Tribunal.

NNPP filed the petition over the alleged omission of the party’s name on the ballot papers for the governorship election by INEC.

This, according to the party was a violation of the electoral act.

But, the Chairman of the party while addressing journalists on Sunday declared, “The New Nigeria Peoples Party, Ogun state chapter under the leadership of Comrade Olaposi Oginni Sunday hereby step out of court and withdraw the suit with petition number:EPT/OG/GOV/01/2023.”

