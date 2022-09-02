JUST IN: Ogun PRP guber candidate, Bamgbose, dies six days after clinching ticket

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The Ogun State governorship candidate of the People’s Redemption Party, (PRP), Prof. David Bamgbose is dead.

Bamgbose died at the Lantoro Hospital after a brief illness on Friday morning.

Bamgbose was the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2015 election in Ogun State.

Bamgbose had last Saturday clinched the governorship ticket of PRP after quitting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Confirming his demise to journalists, his personal assistant and Asst. Senior Pastor of Peace and Love Church, Mr Oduntan Olayemi said Bamgbose had complained of tiredness a day earlier, and was taken to hospital around Olomore, where he was referred to the Federal Medical Central, (FMC), Abeokuta.

He was then admitted at Lantoro where he was given oxygen till today (Friday).

“He complained of tiredness yesterday (Thursday) and we decided to take him to an hospital around Olomore. We were referred to FMC for further checks.

“We opted for Lantoro Hospital because of the urgency and he was admitted at the emergency ward where he was administered oxygen till today (Friday).

“I got back to the hospital this morning and I met him breathing very fast and heavy. I went out to get him some prescribed medication only to learn that he has passed on,” Olayemi narrated.

Bamgbose is survived by his wife, Mary, and six children.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...