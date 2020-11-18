JUST IN: Okada riders chase Lagos task force officers

Metro & Crime

Chaos broke out on the Ikeja Along, Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway on Wednesday, after motorcycle riders and personnel of the Lagos State Task Force clashed.
In viral video, scores of riders are seen chasing the security operatives while spitting out a stream of expletives as the task force officers retreated to their operational vehicles which immediately took off.
It is the second day of the fight between the riders and the government officers.
On Tuesday, the task force officers seized over 70 motorcycles around Second Rainbow, FESTAC Town over infraction of traffic laws, which resulted in a clash between them and the Okada riders.

