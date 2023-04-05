Metro & Crime

JUST-IN: Okada Riders Kill Policeman In Lagos

There was pandemonium as commercial motorcycles, better known as Okada riders reportedly killed a Policeman along Apapa-Oshodi expressway, Lagos.

New Telegraph gathered that three guns belonging to the policeman was skyjacked during the incident that took place around Cele Bus Stop.

It was also gathered that shortly after the officer was murdered, the Okada riders, numbering about 100, ran towards Mile 2 end.

The Lagos State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the incident to newsmen on Wednesday.

He added that, he is yet to get the details of what led to the incident.

