JUST IN: Okada riders wreak havoc in Abuja, storm estate, set properties on fire

Motorcycle riders, popularly known as okada riders have stormed a popular estate in the city of Abuja, wreaking havoc by in the estate.

The mayhem started when a hit-and-run driver rammed into some okada riders in the Kabusa area of the city, killing three okada riders in the process.

For safety, according to an eyewitness, the driver ran into the Same Global Estate, located after Sunnyvale in Kabusa, around Lokogoma, Abuja.

The furious okada riders then chased after the yet to be identified driver into the estate and started wreaking havoc, setting the gatehouse on fire.

The security forces in the area were outnumbered by the okada riders. Efforts to reach the police authority at the time of filing this report proved abortive.

Recall that only recently a similar incident happened in the Dei-Dei area of Abuja, leading to the closure of the popular Dei-Dei international wood market.

 

