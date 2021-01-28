JUST IN: Okowa’s father, Okorie Okowa, is dead

Metro & Crime

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has lost his father, Chief Arthur Okorie Uzoma Okowa.
Chief Okowa died in the early hours of Thursday at the age of 88. The Governor’s father who hails from Owa-Alero, Ika North East Local Government Area of the State, reportedly died at Asaba.
Until his death, the late Chief Arthur Okorie Uzoma Okowa popularly called AOU was the Okpara-Uku of Owa-Alero.

