JUST IN: Okupe resigns as DG of LP presidential campaign

Doyin Okupe has stepped down from his position as the Director-General of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Council.

He announced his resignation in a letter addressed to Peter Obi, LP presidential candidate, and dated December 20, 2022.

Okupe’s resignation comes hours after he was convicted over money laundering charges.

More to follow…

