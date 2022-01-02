Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Olubadan of Ibadan is dead

The Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has reportedly died.

Though the death is yet to be announced officially, but sources at the palace who claimed anonymity confirmed the death.

The monarch, who died at age 93, passed away today, January 2 at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Oba Adetunji was a successful businessman and Ibadan was peaceful during his reign.

Oloye Lekan Balogun, who is currently Otun Olubadan, is expected to become the new Olubadan of Ibadan according to Ibadan monarchical hierarchy

