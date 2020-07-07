JUST IN: Ondo Assembly begins impeachment process against Deputy Gov

Reports just reaching New Telegraph are indicating that members of the Ondo State House of Assembly have commenced the process of removing the Deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi.

The members of the Assembly are currently deliberating in the Assembly on the allegation of gross misconduct against Ajayi.

On the premises of the Assembly, scores of armed policemen and the men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps are present to maintained law and order.

Incidentally the Deputy Governor, who recently defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had gone to court to stop any attempts by the House of Assembly to impeach him.

