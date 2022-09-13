JUST IN: Ondo bans night clubbing, restricts Okada operations

The Ondo State Government has ordered the restriction on operations of commercial motorcyclists across the state as well as the ban on night club activities in the 18 local government areas.

The government also ordered clampdown on unregistered vehicles in the state and vehicles without tinted permits.

According to Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, the Special Adviser on Security Matters to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and Commander of Amotekun Corps, in a statement made available to newsmen, motorcycle operations outside 6am-6pm will no longer be allowed in the state as well as night club activities beyond 12 midnight.

Adeleye said: “In furtherance of the current administration’s efforts to rid the state of criminally-minded persons or groups, law enforcement agencies are to resume enforcement on the ban on motorcycle operations outside 6am-6pm, night club activities beyond 12 midnight, use of vehicles with tinted glasses without permit, unregistered vehicles, use of sticker number plates in lieu of car dealership approved stickers.

“Accordingly, all security agencies are hereby enjoined to impound all such motorcycles and vehicles while the owners or riders would be prosecuted.

“The Government of Ondo State encourages all vehicle and motorcycle owners to register their vehicles/motorcycles as defaulters would be made to face the full wrath of the law accordingly.”

