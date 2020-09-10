JUST IN: Ondo INEC office on fire, over 5000 card readers destroyed

Adewale Momoh, Akure

The Ondo State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is currently on fire.

The fire outbreak which started on Thursday night at the ICT unit of the Commission, was yet to be contained as at press time.

The Inferno was said to have started around 8:30 pm

With the cause of the outbreak unknown, men of the fire service were yet to arrive at the scene.

According to officials of the Commission, Over 5000 card readers which were meant for the October 10 governorship election have been destroyed in the inferno.

INEC Commissioner in Charge of Information and Voters’ Education, Festus Okoye, who spoke to New Telegraph at the scene of the incident, said the fire affected the ICT section of the commission, saying over 5100 card readers had been burnt.

The Ondo State Fire Service is less 500 meters away from the Commission.

The Commission is situated in Alagbaka area of Akure, the state capital.

The governorship election in the state is scheduled for October 10 this year..

