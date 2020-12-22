Politics

JUST IN: Ondo PDP suspends former Chairman, Elegbeleye, three others

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South West took another turn yesterday following the suspension of some stalwarts of the Ondo State chapter of the party.
The affected chieftains of the party, who were suspended indefinitely over alleged anti-party activities, included the former Chairman of the party, Ebenezer Alabi and former Publicity Secretary of the party in South West, Ayo Fadaka.
Others were the former Chairman, National Sports Commission (NSC), Rasheed Elegbeleye; Chief Oyedele Ibini and Hon. Lad Ojomo.
The suspension was contained in statement issued on Tuesday evening by the Publicity Secretary of the party, Kennedy Peretei, adding that the Elders’ Committee of the party in the state had also been dissolved.
According to sources, the suspension was not unconnected with the visit of the suspended members alongside others to the former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose.

