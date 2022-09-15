Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Ondo State Gov, Rotimi Akeredolu, loses mother

Posted on

 

The mother of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu is dead.

According to a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, she died peacefully in her sleep early Thursday morning.

She was 90 years.

She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family members.

Further announcements will be made by the family in due course.

 

Reporter

