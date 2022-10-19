Metro & Crime

JUST IN: One feared dead in Lagos as Alaba traders confront Area Boys

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

One person was feared dead in Alaba area of Lagos State following a clash between traders at Alaba Market and Area Boys.

The confrontation, which began in the early hours of Wednesday, led to the closure of the market as traders refused to open.

According to information, the Area Boys in the early hours of the day decided to fight back following the move by the Lagos State Government to clear the roads around the market of illegal loading by commercial buses and traders displaying their ways illegally.

This took place on Tuesday when a task force cleared the area.

However, according to available information, the Area Boys decided to fight back in the early hours of Wednesday in order to restore their livelihood, which they earn from collecting money from the commercial bus drivers.

In one of the photographs seen by New Telegraph, a man, said to be a trader, was seen lying lifeless in what appeared to be a container shop.

More details later.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

11 burnt to death in Ebonyi auto crash

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Eleven persons were on Monday burnt to death in a ghastly motor accident that occurred at Ayaragu axis of Afikpo/Okigwe Expressway in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State involving 18-seater bus with registration number MUS938XA. The Abia Line Network Company Ltd was conveying 14 passengers from Umuahia, Abia State when the incident occurred. It […]
Metro & Crime

Zamfara shuts NTA Gusau, FRCN for ‘breaking journalism laws’     

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Zamfara Government has ordered the closure of some media houses in Gusau, the state capital, for reportedly breaking some journalism laws. Ibrahim Dosara, the state’s Commissioner for Information, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday. The affected media platforms are the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN)’s […]
Metro & Crime

Ogun launches document to end open defection

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

In its effort at putting an end to open defecation by the year 2025, the Ogun State government has said a document, which would serve as guiding template /working tools, by all and sundry, for the attainment of open defecation free status, had been developed for adoption. Commissioner for Rural Development, Engr. Taiwo Oludotun said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica