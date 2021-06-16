JUST IN: One feared dead in Lagos building collapse

Muritala Ayinla

A man has been reportedly killed as a three-storey building located on Huges Street Yaba partially caved in.

It was learnt that the balcony of the top floor of the building collapsed.

Confirming the incident, the Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, (LASEMA), Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, however, said that the agency was yet to confirm if the building actually trapped a resident or injured anyone.

He said: “Initial eyewitness reports suggest that a single male adult had been killed in the collapse. Agency officials are yet to confirm this but investigation using the agency’s detection equipment is ongoing.

The affected building has been cordoned off and LABSCA officials invited for necessary action.”

He promised to give updates on the findings of the agency.

