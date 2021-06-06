Metro & Crime

JUST IN: One killed in foiled Imo Police Command HQ attack

Security operatives on Sunday morning foiled an attempted attack on Imo State Police Command Headquarters and other institutions in Owerri, the state capital.

The development caused scare and panic in Owerri as repeated gunshots rent the air.

It was learnt that one of the attackers was neutralised by security operatives during the attack.

While security operatives took over almost all the streets and roads in the state capital, residents who were on their way for early morning church services ran halter-scatter.

Those who were in their house planning to attend church services or catch up with early morning appointments stayed back.

Gunshots rented the air around the World Bank Area, Amakohia – Akwakuma Area, Government House axis, Control Post Area, Wetheral, Ikenegbu and Bank Road axis.

The incident made residents take to social media to vent their anger and frustration over escalated insecurity in the state.

