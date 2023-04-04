Metro & Crime

JUST-IN: One Of Abducted Ogboni Leader’s Wives Regains Freedom

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

One of the two wives of the Osun-based traditionalist, Oba Abdul Adetoyese Olakisan, the Oba Ogboni Agbaye, and Awise Iwase of Yorubaland, recently kidnapped by gunmen has regained her freedom.

Gunmen had invaded Imesile, Obokun Local Government Area of Osun, on Sunday night and went straight to the Ogboni leader’s residence located at the outskirt of the town and abducted his two wives.

During the operation said to have lasted for about 30- 45 minutes, the two wives were helpless as Oba Olakisan was said to have traveled out of the town.

However, the husband of the kidnapped victims, Oba Olakisan died in a car accident while allegedly trailing gunmen that kidnapped his wives.

It was further gathered that in his efforts to track the kidnappers, Oba Olakisan and a policeman while returning home from their search, had a lone accident and died on the spot.

According to Osun State Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola said Oba Ogboni, a policeman, and one other woman had a road accident.

Opalola said they were all rushed to the hospital where they were confirmed dead.

The police spokesperson said: “About the incident related to Ogboni Agbaye, the man and a policeman, who is the OC of Oke-Mesi were in a vehicle with one other woman, while they were returning from the search of those that were kidnapped.

“They had a lone accident. Their vehicle veered off the road and rammed into a tree. They were all rushed to the hospital but they all later died.

However, our Correspondent, on Tuesday, gathered that one of the abducted wives regained her freedom after spending over 24 hours in the kidnapper’s den.

Confirming the report, a younger brother to the late Oba Ogboni, Dr Ademola Ekundayo said one of the kidnapped found herself at IKoro Ekiti from where she proceeded to Imesile.

Ekundayo explained that the escaped kidnapped victim told them that she never knew her husband had died because it was the same husband who came to where he was kept and directed her to spread sand on the kidnappers which she did.

“After spreading the sand on the kidnappers as instructed by her husband. They all fell asleep and she unloose the ropes used to tie her and flee the scene not until she got home and find out the same man who came to rescue her had died”, he explained

As of the time of filing this report, police are still inside the forest to rescue those that were kidnapped.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

