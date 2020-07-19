Top Stories

JUST IN: Onyeama, Foreign Affairs Minister, contracts COVID-19

Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has tested positive for coronavirus.
Onyeama broke the news in a tweet on Sunday, saying he is on his way to an isolation centre.
“Did my fourth Covid-19 test yesterday at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfortunately this time it came back positive. That is life! Win some lose some. Heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best. #StayHomeSaveLives #COVID19 #PTFCOVID19,” he tweeted.
Onyeama is the first minister to contract the disease in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

