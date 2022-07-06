JUST IN: OPEC Secretary General, Barkindo, is dead

Top Stories

Secretary General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo, is dead. He died about 11pm on Tuesday.

His death was announced in the early hours of Wednesday by NNPC GMD, Mele Kyari.

Kyari tweeted: “We lost our esteemed Dr Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo. He died at about 11pm yesterday 5th July 2022. Certainly a great loss to his immediate family, the NNPC, our country Nigeria, the OPEC and the global energy community. Burial arrangements will be announced shortly.”

Barkindo was on Tuesday described by the President Muhammadu Buhari as a worthy ambassador of the country, when he received him at the State House.

Barkindo’s tenure as OPEC Secretary General comes to an end on July 31.

 

