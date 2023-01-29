Business

JUST IN: OPS oppose FG’s new deadline date for currency swap

•Says N100trn component of national GDP at risk

 

Taiwo Hassan

 

Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s approved 10-day extension as the new deadline for the currency swap, the members of the country’s Organised Private Sector (OPS), have unanimously rejected the new deadline date, saying it is grossly inadequate to make up for the glaring shortcomings of the apex bank in this process.

In addition, the OPS emphasised that failure by government not to extend the deadline for the currency swap could have put N100 trillion component of the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at risk.

The private sector group, which is the leading voice for the country’s business community, private organisations, chambers of commerce, business owners, stated that the late decision and approval for the extension for the deadline date for the currency swap, in no doubt, will cause disruption in the economy in relation to business transactions in the country from Monday because not everybody will be aware of the new date rather, people were only aware of the January 31 date for ending the use of old naira notes nationwide.

In a release made available to New Telegraph on Sunday, the Director, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, said that two critical sectors of the economy would be rendered vulnerable – Trade/Commerce and Agriculture – in the currency swap policy of the CBN.

 

