JUST-IN: Orji Kalu Declares Senate Presidency Ambition, Says It’s My Turn

A former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, has declared his intention to contest for Senate Presidency in the forthcoming Tenth Assembly.

This was as he rejected Muslim Senate President, sensing that, Nigeria being a secular State, it would not be right for Muslims to occupy the first three highest political offices in the country.

Kalu, who has won re-election to represent Abia North in the Red Chamber, made the declaration on Tuesday at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja while briefing journalists on his next political ambition.

This, therefore, made him the first aspirant to publicly declare his interest in the number three position.

Kalu told reporters that it was his turn to become Senate President being a ranking lawmaker and from the South East.

He said, “If I’m elected Senate President, I will be team Nigeria. I’m going to work for every corner of Nigeria.

“I schooled in Maiduguri, Borno State. I started my business in Lagos and spread it across all state capitals. My first name will be team Nigeria, my last name will be team Nigeria.

“Remember, I’m the only former governor who has never changed phone line more than 20 years ago.

“I’m still be willing to maintain that telephone number to answer all my calls. I’m not going to switch off my phones because I’m Senate President. I’m hoping that Nigerians will pray for me to become Senate President because it’s my turn.”

