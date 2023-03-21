Politics Top Stories

JUST-IN: Orji Kalu Declares Senate Presidency Ambition, Says It’s My Turn

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

A former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, has declared his intention to contest for Senate Presidency in the forthcoming Tenth Assembly.

This was as he rejected Muslim Senate President, sensing that, Nigeria being a secular State, it would not be right for Muslims to occupy the first three highest political offices in the country.

Kalu, who has won re-election to represent Abia North in the Red Chamber, made the declaration on Tuesday at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja while briefing journalists on his next political ambition.

This, therefore, made him the first aspirant to publicly declare his interest in the number three position.

Kalu told reporters that it was his turn to become Senate President being a ranking lawmaker and from the South East.

He said, “If I’m elected Senate President, I will be team Nigeria. I’m going to work for every corner of Nigeria.

“I schooled in Maiduguri, Borno State. I started my business in Lagos and spread it across all state capitals. My first name will be team Nigeria, my last name will be team Nigeria.

“Remember, I’m the only former governor who has never changed phone line more than 20 years ago.

“I’m still be willing to maintain that telephone number to answer all my calls. I’m not going to switch off my phones because I’m Senate President. I’m hoping that Nigerians will pray for me to become Senate President because it’s my turn.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: Why we’re yet to display voter register, by INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, ABUJA

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the accusation by a section of the civil society organisations that it has failed to display the voters’ register as provided by section 19(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, was not true.   INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, at the validation of the revised framework and regula-  […]
Politics

Anambra 2021: Why APGA should settle for Soludo – Okoli

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE reports

Chief Uchenna Okoli is a chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). In this interview, he speaks on the chances of the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Charles Soludo securing APGA’s governorship ticket ahead of the Anambra State guber poll. WALE ELEGBEDE reports   As a major stakeholder and […]
News Top Stories

World, business leaders behind insurgency in Nigeria, others –Rtd General

Posted on Author BIYI ADEGOROYE writes

The various wars and terrorist’s activities currently pulverizing many countries around the globe, including Nigeria, will not subside until world leaders and international businessmen considered to be non-state actors stop fueling insurrections in exchange for natural resources, a security chief and retired Army General has said. According to him, most of the political crisis in […]

Leave a Reply