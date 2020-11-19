JUST IN: Ortom denies alleged plans to rejoin APC

*Says: ‘Allegation unfounded, mischievous’

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Thursday denied making any move to rejoin his former party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) as rumoured in some quarters.

He described the allegation as unfounded and mischievous.

The allegation came just as the APC in the state also Thursday said it has “received several calls from potential decampees seeking to know if it is truly unwilling to accept new members who have indicated interest to join the party”.

Acting APC Publicity Secretary in the state, Mr. James Ornguga, in a statement released to New Telegraph said: “Some callers alleged that the party’s leadership has placed an embargo on accepting defectors, especially former members of the party who are set to rejoin.”

It said that APC is not against, and would not stop anyone who is interested in becoming a member of the party.

The APC expressed confidence in its leader, Senator George Akume’s political principle of “the more, the merrier” saying it will continue to expand its membership by accepting new members and returnees.

But Governor Ortom, in a swift reaction via a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, said: “Those involved in the impish allegation are clearly doing so to soothe their stuck-up apprehensions.

“Why will Governor Ortom return to APC? To do what?

“It is true that the Governor was contacted by some notable persons to defect from PDP but he declined the invitation.

“Governor Ortom is the leader of PDP in North Central Nigeria, and he is enjoying a robust relationship with other leaders of the party in Benue State and the entire region. It is therefore ridiculous for anyone to insinuate that the governor has the intention to leave PDP”.

