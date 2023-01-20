Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Ortom, Deputy, Benue PDP guber candidate escape death in convoy mishap

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Rt. Hon. Titus Tyoapine Uba Friday escaped death by the whiskers when the governor’s convoy had an accident in Utonkon, Ado Local Government Area of the state.
Also in the convoy were the state’s Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu, the Senator representing Benue South senatorial district, Patrick Abba Moro among others.
The governor was heading to Ado Local Government in continuation of the tour of PDP governorship campaign in the Benue South senatorial district to solicit for support ahead of the forthcoming general elections.
Other top governnent functionaries and members of the state governorship campaign council were also on the convoy led by the Director-General of the campaign, Dr. Cletus Tyokyaa.
Engr. Titus Uba returned to the country from Germany barely three weeks ago where he went for a medical vacation.
The accident involved four vehicles including a bus, Hilux van and two jeeps, took place in the wee hours of Friday. No casualty was recorded in the road mishap.
Observers on the convoy linked the incident to overspending by drivers.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Reduce deficits through prudent debt management, FRC tells states

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) has reiterated its commitment to continue to encourage governments at all levels to reduce fiscal deficits, build revenue surplus and ensure effective resource allocation and prudent debt management.   Executive Chairman of the commission, Victor Muruako, said the agency  was ready to assist the states in achieving such a target. […]
Metro & Crime

Ogun: Man, 30 arrested for raping girl inside church

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 30-year-old man, Ajibola Akindele for allegedly raping a 20-year-old girl (name withheld) inside a church in Abeokuta, the state capital. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists Thursday, said the suspect was arrested on Monday, […]
Metro & Crime

OAU VC: ‘Don’t take laws into your hands’ – Ooni cautions protesters

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

The Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has cautioned indigenes and residents of the ancient town who are aggrieved by the process that led to the selection of next Vice Chancellor for the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife not to take laws into their hands. Ooni Ogunwusi spoke through a statement by his Director of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica