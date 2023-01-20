JUST IN: Ortom, Deputy, Benue PDP guber candidate escape death in convoy mishap

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Rt. Hon. Titus Tyoapine Uba Friday escaped death by the whiskers when the governor’s convoy had an accident in Utonkon, Ado Local Government Area of the state.

Also in the convoy were the state’s Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu, the Senator representing Benue South senatorial district, Patrick Abba Moro among others.

The governor was heading to Ado Local Government in continuation of the tour of PDP governorship campaign in the Benue South senatorial district to solicit for support ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

Other top governnent functionaries and members of the state governorship campaign council were also on the convoy led by the Director-General of the campaign, Dr. Cletus Tyokyaa.

Engr. Titus Uba returned to the country from Germany barely three weeks ago where he went for a medical vacation.

The accident involved four vehicles including a bus, Hilux van and two jeeps, took place in the wee hours of Friday. No casualty was recorded in the road mishap.

Observers on the convoy linked the incident to overspending by drivers.

