JUST IN: Ortom files N60bn libel suit again Akume

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Friday instituted a N60 billion libel suit against Minister of Special Duties and Inter Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume at the Makurdi High Court.

The suit No. MHC/268/2021 was filed by Okon N. Efut, SAN and four other lawyers.

Ortom is seeking N50 billion as general damages for libel and N10 billion as exemplary and aggravated damages.

The writ of summons was backed by a 17-paragraph statement of claim.

In the statement of claim, Governor Ortom is seeking a declaration that the text of Senator Akume’s press conference on August 30, 2021, in Abuja and the reports in various national dailies is scandalous, malicious and injurious of his person.

He said the press conference was intended to lower his estimation before right-thinking members of the society and to expose him to hatred, contempt and ridicule.

The governor is seeking “perpetual injunction restraining the defendant by himself or through any agent, servants or privies from similar or further publication of any defamatory statement against him”.

No date has yet been fixed for the case.

