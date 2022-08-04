JUST IN: Ortom: I am ready for war against invading herdsmen terrorists

*To procure weapons for Volunteer Guards

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Thursday said the state under his administration is now fully prepared to go to war against invading terrorists’ herdsmen who have been attacking and killing innocent people of the state.

The governor, who stated this at the passing-out-parade and inauguration of the first batch of 500 personnel of the state’s Community Volunteer Guards in Makurdi, said he is “ready to spill the last pint of his blood” to ensure that people of the state enjoy peace and sleep with their two eyes closed.

Governor Ortom noted that the recurrent and wanton attacks by terrorists on unarmed people of the state has claimed over 5,000 lives in the last 12 years, adding that his administration “is going to apply for a license to legally procure AK47, AK49 and other sophisticated weapons for the Benue State Volunteers Guards to enable them tackle these murderous terrorists effectively”.

He lamented outright failure of the security apparatuses in the country to contain the intractable insecurity challenges confronting the nation, noting that the situation has indeed complicated the state’s security situation as other forms of criminality have started creeping in due to the Federal Government’s refusal to decisively address the malady.

