JUST IN: Ortom tests positive for COVID-19

Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has tested positive for COVID-19.

This is coming after test results of most of the governor’s close aides returned positive in the last few weeks.

Though the Governor is asymptomatic, he has commenced COVID-19 treatment as prescribed by medical personnel.

Ortom confirmed this in a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase.

The governor advised those who had come in contact with him in the last couple of days to go for COVID-19 test.

He stressed that it is equally important that those who came in contact with other persons who have tested positive for the virus should go for test to ascertain their COVID-19 status.

“Governor Ortom urged Benue people to continue to observe the protocol for the prevention of the virus such as wearing of face masks, use of sanitizers, regular handwashing and physical distancing.

“He admonished the people not to be scared of going for COVID-19 test as doing so would help curb the spread of the disease,” the statement added.

