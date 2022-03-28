JUST IN: Oscar winner Will Smith slaps Chris Rock on stage

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face on stage at the Oscars after the comic made a joke about the actor’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Jada, can’t wait for GI Jane 2,” he said, in an apparent reference to her shaved hairdo – which is a result of the hair loss condition alopecia.

Smith walked on stage and struck Rock before returning to his seat and shouting: “Keep my wife’s name out of your [expletive] mouth.”

He later apologised on stage.

“I want to apologise to the Academy. I want to apologise to my all my fellow nominees,” he said during a tearful acceptance speech for best actor.

The star picked up the first Oscar of his career for playing the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams in King Richard.

“Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things.”

Rock’s joke referred to 1997 film GI Jane, in which Demi Moore played the title role with a severe buzzcut.

The comedian looked stunned in the immediate aftermath of the incident, but told the audience: “That was the greatest night in the history of television.”

The Los Angeles Police Department later told Variety that Rock had “declined to file a police report” following the event.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organises the Oscars, tweeted that it “does not condone violence of any form”.

Pinkett Smith first talked about her hair loss struggle in an episode of her Facebook chat show, Red Table Talk, back in 2018.

She said: “I’ve been having issues with hair loss. And it was terrifying when it first started.”

The Girls Trip star said she first suspected she had alopecia after “handfuls of hair” came loose in the shower.

“I was just like, ‘Oh my God, am I going bald?’ It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking with fear,” she explained. “That’s why I cut my hair and continue to cut it.”

After the incident, Rock handed over the best documentary prize, which was the reason he was on stage.

According to The Hollywood Reporter’s Scott Feinberg, a tearful Smith needed to be “pulled aside and comforted” by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry during an advert break.

Presenting the next section, Sean “Diddy” Combs said: “Will and Chris, we’re going to solve that like family. Right now we’re moving on with love.”

It was not the first time Rock has made a joke about Pinkett Smith at the Academy Awards. He hosted the 2016 event, when she was among the stars who boycotted the ceremony due to a lack of diversity in the nominations.

That year, he said: “Jada Pinkett Smith boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties – I wasn’t invited!”

Other winners at Sunday’s ceremony included Jessica Chastain, who picked up best actress for The Eyes of Tammy Faye; Jane Campion, who won best director for The Power of the Dog; and Apple TV film Coda, which was named best picture.

Best supporting actress went to Ariana DeBose for West Side Story, while Troy Kotsur won best supporting actor for Coda, which also picked up best adapted screenplay.

Sci-fi epic Dune won six awards in total including technical categories including best visual effects and best cinematography.

All the winners and nominees

This year’s Oscars have been handed out in Los Angeles, honouring the movie industry’s finest from the past 12 months. Here is the list of winners and all the nominees at the 94th Academy Awards.

Best picture

• Winner: Coda

• The Power of the Dog

• West Side Story

• Belfast

• Dune

• Licorice Pizza

• King Richard

• Don’t Look Up

• Drive My Car

• Nightmare Alley

Best actress

• Winner: Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

• Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

• Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

• Kristen Stewart – Spencer

• Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

Best actor

• Winner: Will Smith – King Richard

• Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

• Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!

• Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

• Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Best supporting actress

• Winner: Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

• Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

• Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

• Dame Judi Dench – Belfast

• Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Best supporting actor

• Winner: Troy Kotsur – Coda

• Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

• Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

• Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

• JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos

Best director

• Winner: Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

• Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

• Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

• Sir Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

• Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Best original screenplay

• Winner: Belfast – Sir Kenneth Branagh

• Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

• King Richard – Zach Baylin

• Don’t Look Up – Adam McKay (story by McKay and David Sirota)

• The Worst Person in the World – Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt

Best adapted screenplay

• Winner: Coda – Sian Heder

• The Power of the Dog – Jane Campion

• The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal

• Dune – Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

• Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe

Best animated feature

• Winner: Encanto

• Luca

• The Mitchells vs the Machines

• Flee

• Raya and the Last Dragon

Best documentary feature

• Winner: Summer of Soul

• Flee

• Ascension

• Attica

• Writing with Fire

Best international feature

• Winner: Drive My Car (Japan)

• The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

• Flee (Denmark)

• The Hand of God (Italy)

• Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

Best original song

• Winner: No Time to Die – No Time to Die (Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell)

• Dos Oruguitas – Encanto (Lin-Manuel Miranda)

• Be Alive – King Richard (Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Dixson)

• Belfast – Down to Joy (Van Morrison)

• Somehow You Do – Four Good Days (Diane Warren)

Best original score

• Winner: Dune – Hans Zimmer

• The Power of the Dog – Jonny Greenwood

• Don’t Look Up – Nicholas Britell

• Encanto – Germaine Franco

• Parallel Mothers – Alberto Iglesias

Best cinematography

• Winner: Dune – Greig Fraser

• The Power of the Dog – Ari Wegner

• The Tragedy of Macbeth – Bruno Delbonnel

• Nightmare Alley – Dan Laustsen

• West Side Story – Janusz Kaminski

Best visual effects

• Winner: Dune – Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor, Gerd Nefzer

• Free Guy – Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, Dan Sudick

• Spider-Man: No Way Home – Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick

• Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver

• No Time to Die – Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner, Chris Corbould

Best film editing

• Winner: Dune – Joe Walker

• The Power of the Dog – Peter Sciberras‎

• Don’t Look Up – Hank Corwin

• King Richard – Pamela Martin

• Tick, Tick… Boom! – Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

Best costume design

• Winner: Cruella – Jenny Beavan

• Dune – Jacqueline West and Bob Morgan

• West Side Story – Paul Tazewell

• Nightmare Alley – Luis Sequeira

• Cyrano – Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran

Best sound

• Winner: Dune – Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett

• West Side Story – Tod A Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy

• No Time to Die – Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor

• Belfast – Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri

• The Power of the Dog – Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb

Best production design

• Winner: Dune – Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsanna Sipos

• Nightmare Alley – Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau

• West Side Story – Adam Stockhausen and Rena DeAngelo

• The Tragedy of Macbeth – Stefan Dechant and Nancy Haigh

• The Power of the Dog – Grant Major and Amber Richards

Best make-up and hairstyling

• Winner: The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh

• Dune – Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr

• Cruella – Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon

• Coming 2 America – Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer

• House of Gucci – Goran Lundstrom, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras

Best live action short

• Winner: The Long Goodbye

• Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

• The Dress

• On My Mind

• Please Hold

Best animated short

• Winner: The Windshield Wiper

• Affairs of the Art

• Bestia

• Boxballet

• Robin Robin

Best documentary short

• Winner: The Queen of Basketball

• Audible

• Lead Me Home

• Three Songs for Benazir

• When We Were Bullies

Courtesy: BBC

