JUST IN: Osinbajo undergoes surgery

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is to undergo surgery on a leg injury.

His spokesman Laolu Akande, in a statement, explained the surgery became necessary because of recurrent pain in the leg from an injury possibly while playing squash.

Akande, on his verified Twitter handle, said: ‘’VP Osinabjo is in the hospital today for a surgical procedure on account of a recurrent pain in the leg possibly sustained from an injury while playing squash. His doctors would give an update of the treatment later today.’’

Details shortly…

 

