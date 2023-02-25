2023 Elections Politics

JUST-IN: Osinbajo Wins Polling Unit For Tinubu

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the Presidential election in the polling unit of Vice President Yemi Osibanjo in the Ikenne area of Ogun State.

Osinbajo had voted at his polling unit in Ojurege ward 1, polling unit 14 in the Ikenne Local Government Area of the state earlier in the day.

Tinubu polled 33 votes to defeat his rivals.

Peter Obi of the Labour Party polled 9 votes, while Abubakar Atiku of the People’s Democratic Party polled 7 votes.

60 voters out of the 110 registered voters at the polling unit participated in the election which had 8 voids.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
2023 Elections News

#NigeriaDecides2023: Yahaya Bello Arrives Polling Unit

Posted on Author Bashir

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has arrived at his polling unit at Agasa Uvete in Kogi State to exercise his civic duty. The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain join the long queue with other voters at the polling units to patiently cast his vote.
Politics

Edo 2020: APC leaders not pressuring me to accept defeat, says Ize-Iyamu

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA,

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in last Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu Thursday denied claims that he is under pressure from party leaders to accept defeat. Director of Communication and Media of Campaign Organisation of the APC governorship candidate, John Mayaki, in a statement in Benin, the […]
Politics

Women development will be my legislative priority, says Edo Rep aspirant

Posted on Author Ojieva Ehiosun

An aspirant for the Federal House of Representatives in Edo State, Gabriella Omosede Igbinedion, has promised to champion the fight for women development at the floor of the lower chambers if given another opportunity to serve her constituents. The former member who represented Ovia North East Federal Constituency at the Green Chambers, disclosed this in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica