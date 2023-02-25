JUST-IN: Osinbajo Wins Polling Unit For Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the Presidential election in the polling unit of Vice President Yemi Osibanjo in the Ikenne area of Ogun State.

Osinbajo had voted at his polling unit in Ojurege ward 1, polling unit 14 in the Ikenne Local Government Area of the state earlier in the day.

Tinubu polled 33 votes to defeat his rivals.

Peter Obi of the Labour Party polled 9 votes, while Abubakar Atiku of the People’s Democratic Party polled 7 votes.

60 voters out of the 110 registered voters at the polling unit participated in the election which had 8 voids.

