JUST IN-Osun 2022: Court affirms Adeleke as PDP candidate

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

The Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State capital on Wednesday ruled on the validity of Senator Ademola Adeleke as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate for the July 16 governorship election in Osun State.

The court dismissed a suit filed by Prince Dotun Babayemi, seeking to be declared the Party’s candidate for the July 16 governorship election in Osun state.

The court consequently affirmed Senator Ademola Adeleke as the validly elected PDP candidate for the poll.

In his judgement, which took over 1 hour, 30 minutes, Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel, held that the primary election conducted at the WOCDIF Centre, Osogbo, on March 8, 2022, which produced Babayemi was null and void.

According to Justice Nathaniel Ayo Emmanuel, Babayemi did not participate in the PDP’s primary election.

Justice Emmanuel, who held that the court could not pick candidates for any political party, also added that it was an internal party issue and therefore dismissed the matter.

