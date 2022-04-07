JUST IN-Osun 2022: Ex-Deputy Speaker House of Reps, Lasun Yussuf, defects to Labour Party

…secures governorship ticket

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

The former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Honourable Lasun Yussuf has decamped to the Labour Party (LP).

He officially defected to LP on Thursday morning in Osogbo, the Osun State capital

He is to contest the July 16, 2022 governorship election under his new party.

The Ex-Deputy Speaker had recently resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lasun submitted his resignation letter on Friday March 25 at the APC secretariat in Osogbo.

Details later…

