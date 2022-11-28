JUST IN: Osun Assembly rejects Adeleke’s decision to rename state

Metro & Crime

The Osun State House of Assembly, on Monday, frowned on the decision of the state’s newly inaugurated governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, to rename the state from “State of Osun” to Osun State.

The Assembly argued that the anthem, crest and flag of the state was an enactment of a law assented to on December 18, 2012, and no person can exact force to change it.

Adeleke had during his inauguration on Sunday, November 27, 2022, reversed the name of the state from “State of Osun” to “Osun State” and also reversed its appellation from “The State of the Virtues” to “The State of the Living Spring”.

Adeleke also reversed all appointments made by the immediate past governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, effective from July 7, 2022.

He also ordered that all government bank accounts be frozen, adding that all actions of the Oyetola-led administration from July 17 will be revisited.

In reaction to the governor’s decision, the House through the Chairman, House Committee on Media and Publicity, Moshood Kunle Akande wrote a press statement to dispel the action, it partly read: “The State of Osun House of Assembly having reviewed the inaugural speech of the governor and the activities of the inauguration hereby resolves as follows;

“The usage of the State Anthem, Crest and Flag is an enactment of the law and as such, its usage is a matter of law and not choice.

“The enactment “State of Osun Anthem, Crest and Flag Law, 2012” assented to on December 18, 2012, contained in Schedule 1, II, III, IV and V, which carefully details every component of this law is not in ambiguity.

“Schedule I is the State Anthem, Schedule II has to do with the State Crest, and Schedule III is the symbolic significance of the elements in the Flag.

“Lastly, while we are aware of a court judgment in effect.”

The lawmakers further said that the state will continue to be described as the “State of Osun” and “Ipinle Omulabi” (State of the Virtuous).

 

