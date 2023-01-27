News

JUST IN-Osun Guber: Tribunal sacks Adeleke, declares Oyetola winner

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

 

 

Former Osun State governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola has been declared the winner last July’s election.

In a majority decision of two judges to one, the state’s Election Petition Tribunal, chaired by Justice Tertse Kume, ruled against Governor Senator Ademola Adeleke.

The majority judgment ordered that the Certificate of Return should be withdrawn from Adeleke and issued to Oyetola.

The tribunal ruled against Adeleke for overvoting in some polling units across the state.

Adeleke, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was declared winner of the governorship election held last July 16. He was sworn in as governor on November 27.

Oyetola, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) together with Adeleke and PDP before the tribunal challenging over voting in 749 polling units and qualification of Adeleke.

The sitting was concluded 11 days ago after adoption of final written addresses of parties involved.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Kogi gov presents N130bn 2021 budget to Assembly

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir Lokoja

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, yesterday presented a N130 billion 2021 budget of ‘Accelerated Recovery’ to the state House of Assembly.   The total sum of N130,546,068,026 as against N122,970,958,009 reversed budget for year 2020, representing an increase of N7,575,110,017 or 6.16 per cent. The governor, during his presentation at the Kogi State House […]
News

Nigeria hits new record high, with over 900 COVID-19 infections in 24 hours

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s daily count of coronavirus infections hit a new record high on Wednesday, with over 900 cases confirmed across 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 930 new cases in its update for December 16, 2020. This is the highest number of infections recorded in […]
News

Constitution Review: LGs autonomy, community policing, resonate at S’East Reps’ hearing

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Participants and representatives of diverse groups, yesterday in Enugu, canvassed for wide range of amendments to Nigeria’s Constitution to accommodate autonomy for the legislature and judiciary, as well as greater inclusion of women in public and political positions in the country. The participants made the submission at the South East zonal public hearing of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica