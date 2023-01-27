JUST IN-Osun Guber: Tribunal sacks Adeleke, declares Oyetola winner

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

Former Osun State governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola has been declared the winner last July’s election.

In a majority decision of two judges to one, the state’s Election Petition Tribunal, chaired by Justice Tertse Kume, ruled against Governor Senator Ademola Adeleke.

The majority judgment ordered that the Certificate of Return should be withdrawn from Adeleke and issued to Oyetola.

The tribunal ruled against Adeleke for overvoting in some polling units across the state.

Adeleke, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was declared winner of the governorship election held last July 16. He was sworn in as governor on November 27.

Oyetola, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) together with Adeleke and PDP before the tribunal challenging over voting in 749 polling units and qualification of Adeleke.

The sitting was concluded 11 days ago after adoption of final written addresses of parties involved.

