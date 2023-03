The Elende of Eko-Ende in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Osun State, Oba Rauf Olaniyan Ajiboye Olaigbo VIII, has joined his ancestors.

Oba Olaniyan breathed his last on Sunday, at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) after a brief illness.

A popular presenter and General Manager of a private radio station, Dr Akinkunmi Alabi, confirmed the news of his death on his news and current affairs program, “Lagbo Oselu”.

Details later….

