JUST IN: Osun Police Constabularies protest ‘non payment’ of 18 months salaries

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

Roughly 480 youth recruited as Constabularies into the Nigeria Police Force to complement the police in maintaining security in Osun State on Wednesday staged a protest in Osogbo, the state capital over non payment of 18 months salaries.

The Special Constables marched from Oke-Fia down to the popular Olaiya Flyover, Osogbo, alleging that the government was owing them for 18 months.

The protesters complained that they have not been paid any salary since the completion of their training in May last year.

Some of the protesters rode on motorcycles carrying three passengers each while others who dressed in black police uniforms armed themselves with placards with various inscription such as “Pay our salary now” and “Okada riders are sleeping with our wives”.

The agreived Police Constabularies lamented that tricycle and bike riders have snatched their wives due to their inability to take care of them and their children.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...