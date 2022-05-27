Health

JUST IN: Over 100 Britons have now caught monkeypox

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Another 16 monkeypox cases have been spotted among Britons, pushing the UK total above 100.

Wales and Northern Ireland  yesterday declared their first cases, while Scotland has so far logged three.

Health chiefs are alarmed about the ever-growing cluster of cases, given the smallpox-like infection is usually only spotted in Africa. The majority are among gay and bisexual men.

Officials are confident the monkeypox outbreak will not grow exponentially like Covid, saying the risk to the public remains low.

However, they have urged Britons, especially men who have sex with men, to be on the look out for any new rashes or lesions, which appear like spots, ulcers or blisters, on any part of their body.

It comes as experts today warned monkeypox may now be endemic in the UK and Europe forever, leading experts have warned as the virus normally confined to areas of Africa continues to spread around the world.

Dr Adam Kucharski, from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said it was unlikely the current outbreak would spiral into a pandemic like Covid because it spreads through prolonged close contact.

But the epidemiologist, who is also a member of the UK’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), warned the ‘biggest risk’ is that cases will ‘not be eliminated in some places’.

He said any persistent transmission increases the risk that the virus — closely related to smallpox — could be passed onto pets, meaning there will be permanent reservoirs of infection, as is the case in Africa.

EU health chiefs have already acknowledged this threat and are considering a cull for all hamsters, gerbils and guinea pigs owned by monkeypox patients.

In the UK, officials are also expected to release guidance telling infected Britons to keep their distance from family pets.

Monkeypox has now been identified in all four nations of the UK, as the number of confirmed domestic cases yesterday rose to 90. A disproportionate number are among gay and bisexual men.

Twenty countries across the world have now been affected by the current outbreak, with Finland today becoming the latest to confirm an infection. Argentina, Bolivia and Sudan are all probing suspected cases.

*Courtesy: Daily Mail

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Health

‘Niger PHCs decry shortage of family planning commodities’

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Niger state health facilities are currently experiencing shortages in Family Planning commodities following the increase in the Campaign for Family Planning in the State. This, according to the Executive Director, Niger State Primary Health Care Development Agency (NSPHCDA), Dr. Ibrahim Ahmed Dangana is evident in the manner more women visit the Primary Health Care Centers […]
Health

NAPPSA canvasses strong infrastructure, donates COVID-19 items to NCDC

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigerian Association of Pharmacists and Pharmaceutical Scientists in the Americas (NAPPSA) has called on the government to invest in building a strong health infrastructure in Nigeria. This call was made recently in Abuja when the association donated coronavirus pandemic diagnostics, personal protective equipment (PPE) and other medical consumables to the Nigeria Centre for Disease […]
Health

Mixing COVID-19 vaccines might raise odds for reactions

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Mixing the various COVID-19 vaccines — for example, getting a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine but having your second dose be the AstraZeneca shot — seems to increase the risk of side effects, a new study from Britain has suggested. The report was published in the journal ‘The Lancet’. Preliminary data from a study […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica