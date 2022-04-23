JUST IN: Over 100 people roasted as illegal refinery explodes in Imo

No few than 100 people are believed to have died on Friday night after an illegal refinery exploded at Abaezi forest in the Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State. Six vehicles were also razed during the incident which had thrown the community into panic.

According to reports, a large number of people visited the scene of the incident to have a glimpse of the unfortunate development. This reporter counted not less than 50 roasted bodies at the scene of the explosion.

The state Commissioner for Petroleum Resources, Goodluck Opiah, told our correspondent at the scene that the state government had declared the owner of the illegal refinery, Okenze Onyenwoke, wanted.

He advised the suspect whom he said was on the run to turn himself in at the nearest police station.

