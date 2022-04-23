Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Over 100 people roasted as illegal refinery explodes in Imo

Posted on Author Reporter

 

No few than 100 people are believed to have died on Friday night after an illegal refinery exploded at Abaezi forest in the Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State. Six vehicles were also razed during the incident which had thrown the community into panic.

According to reports, a large number of people visited the scene of the incident to have a glimpse of the unfortunate development. This reporter counted not less than 50 roasted bodies at the scene of the explosion.

The state Commissioner for Petroleum Resources, Goodluck Opiah, told our correspondent at the scene that the state government had declared the owner of the illegal refinery, Okenze Onyenwoke, wanted.

He advised the suspect whom he said was on the run to turn himself in at the nearest police station.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Businessman killed in Ondo hotel

Posted on Author Reporter

  Adewale Momoh, Akure A businessman was over the weekend killed in Ondo State by gunmen suspected to be assassins. The 38-year-old businessman, identified as Babatunde Adeluka Olubasa, was shot dead at Helena Hotel where he had lodged at Ijapo in Akure, the state capital on Boxing Day. According to findings by New Telegraph, the […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill 2 NSCDC officers, cart away arms in Anambra

Posted on Author Reporter

  Gunmen on Friday evening killed two officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), burnt vehicles and carted away weapons at Nneyi outpost, Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State. A source said that the gunmen stormed the NSCDC in Nneyi outpost and started shooting sporadically and in the process killed […]
Metro & Crime

Kidnappers demand N40m ransom for 12 NULGE members

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) yesterday demanded the immediate release of 12 of its members working with the Zaria Local Government who were kidnapped on November 8, 2021.   The union, which decried the silence of the Kaduna State government since their abduction, said the abductors had asked for N40 million as […]

